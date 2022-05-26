New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in New Delhi has directed all state-run sports facilities in the national capital to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday.

"News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed that all Delhi Government sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10 pm," Sisodia said in a tweet.

The new instructions from the Delhi government comes after The Indian Express in an exclusive report claimed that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer could walk his dog at the facility.

Quoting athletes and coaches, The Indian Express report claimed that Delhi's Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar walks with his dog at the Thyagraj Stadium after 7 pm.

"We used to train till 8-8.30 pm under lights earlier. But now, we are asked to leave the ground by 7 pm so that the officer can walk his dog on the ground. Our training and practice routine has been disrupted," the report quoted a coach as saying.

Khirwar has refused the allegation charged against him, calling them "absolutely incorrect". However, the 1994-batch IAS officer accepted that he "sometimes" walks in the stadium with his pet.

Meanwhile, Thyagraj Stadium administrator Anil Chaudhary has issued a clarification and said that athletes are not asked to empty the stadium because of Khirwar's dog. He said that the official timing for the athletes in the evening is 4-6 pm, but they are allowed to train until 7 pm due to the heat.

"The official time for athletes to train is till 7 pm. After that, the coaches and athletes leave," Chaudhary said while speaking to India Today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma