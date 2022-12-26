Delhi Govt School Teachers To Be Deployed At Airport From Dec 31- Jan 15 Amid Rising Covid Concerns

TEACHERS of Delhi government schools will be deployed at Delhi airport from December 31 to January 15 to make sure that Covid protocols are followed properly by the passengers arriving from abroad.

The schools will remain closed during this time.

This came after there has been a sudden spike in the covid-19 cases globally. Though the situation in India is under control, the country has been keeping a constant check on the situation.

According to the data of the Health Ministry on Monday, India recorded a total of 196 new Covid-19 cases on Monday. The Daily positivity rate and Weekly positivity rate of the country from infection stand at 0.56 pc and 0.16 pc respectively.

On Monday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also mentioned that random Covid-19 testing has started at various airports across the country.

Earlier the day, two persons returning from abroad tested positive for the Coronavirus infection at the Kolkata Aiport. Reportedly, both samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

According to the sources cited by the news agency ANI, one of the positive passengers came from Dubai on Saturday while another came from Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur.

Patients are kept in quarantine in Beliaghata ID Hospital.

Meanwhile, in view of the rising cases, the Karnataka government on Monday also held a meeting on COVID preparedness.

"COVID cases are increasing in China. Our advisory cell suggested monitoring international travellers. We had a meeting related to COVID preparedness along with Health Minister K Sudhakar. Two hospitals will be dedicated in Bengaluru for providing treatment to people having symptoms," Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

He also added that N95 masks have been made mandatory in movie theatres.

"There is no need to panic. The measures are being taken as a precaution. No fine will be imposed. we will take further decisions after having a meeting with the Chief Minister." the Minister added.

Union Home Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday virtually interacted with about 100 doctors from across the country and members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

During the interaction, he said that while it is important to be on the alert and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour including wearing masks, it is equally important to prevent an infodemic and share only authentic and verified information on Covid-19.

"Union Ministry of Health has been sharing information on various aspects of Covid prevention and management. I urge everyone to access and share only verified information and encourage others to also do so."

"You have been our ambassadors during the country's fight against Covid-19. I value your contribution and salute the selfless dedication and service of healthcare professionals. I urge you to be our partners and ambassadors to prevent an infodemic by educating the public on various aspects of the Covid-19 disease and its prevention and management aspects," he said, expressing confidence that doctors would continue to work dedicatedly in this fight, as they have been doing till now."

(With inputs from agencies)