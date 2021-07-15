Delhi government has collaborated with Google to launch a system that enables commuters to track bus locations, arrival and departure times, and routes on a real-time basis on their smartphones.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Coming as a big relief for daily public transport commuters the Delhi government has collaborated with the American multinational technology company Google to launch a system that enables commuters to track bus locations, arrival and departure times, and routes on a real-time basis on their smartphones.

On the occasion, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, said that this system will help in tracking the status of 3,000 buses on a real-time basis. "Status of around 3,000 buses is live. This will help passengers to track buses through Google Maps. More DTC buses will be integrated soon," Gahlot said as reported by news agency ANI.

He further continued "Google has teamed up with the Delhi Transport Ministry to show real-time bus information. Users will also get an estimation of how long their trip is going to take, and if their bus is delayed. Google Transit will automatically update the times in line with the new conditions."

This initiative has been taken to provide a seamless experience to commuters by giving them information about all the routes and bus stops, arrival and departure time in real-time, and even bus (route) numbers. This will help the commuters to get regular updates about delays in the bus timings, which will cut the wait time and crowding at bus stops.

With the Delhi government's partnership with Google, Delhi has joined the league of global cities that seamlessly provides real-time information on public transport. This will help people to plan their journies in a minute without any hassle.

The Transport Minister also expressed hopes that their collaboration with Google will encourage several other transit apps to join hands with the open data portal of the Transport department and create innovative solutions. He also said this will make Delhi's public transport system the default choice for everyone and bring ease to daily commuters.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha