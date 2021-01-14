The Delhi government on Thursday extended till January 31 its order pertaining to the mandatory 14-day quarantine for passengers arriving in the national capital from the United Kingdom amid concerns over the new strain of coronavirus, news agency ANI reported.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Thursday extended till January 31 its order pertaining to the mandatory 14-day quarantine for passengers arriving in the national capital from the United Kingdom amid concerns over the new strain of coronavirus, news agency ANI reported. The order had been passed earlier this month after India resumed flight operations with UK after a brief halt necessitated by the mutated virus strain.

Those UK returnees who test positive for coronavirus will be isolated in a special isolation facility, and their blood samples will be sent for further testing to check whether they have the new mutated strain of COVID-19.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the Central government to consider extending the ban on UK flights until January 31. "The Centre has decided to lift the ban and start UK flights. In view of the extremely serious situation in the UK, I would urge the Central government to extend the ban till January 31," he tweeted.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja