New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi government on Saturday closed two weekly markets in Karawal Nagar area, citing the violation of COVID-19 protocol put in place by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). In an official order, the government said that it received information that market shopkeepers, vendors and general public in Sonia Vihar (4 ½) Block E Pusta Shani market and in Johripur Shani market road Karawal Nagar were flouting the COVID-19 protocol that could “cause super spreading of Coronavirus”.

“In this spread of the COVID-19 and its new variant OMICRON and where requested to ensure compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB),” the government informed, adding that the rules in place were being repeatedly flouted.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma