New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In wake of the third spurt in the cases of coronavirus in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday directed all concerning authorities to ensure that Chhath Pooja celebrations and processions shall not be allowed in public places, river banks and temples across the city.

"Govt of Delhi has issued an order directing all DMs and DDCs of Police and all authorities concerned to ensure that Chhath Pooja festival/celebration in November shall not be allowed at public places/river banks/temples etc. in the national capital", the order by Cheif Secretary of Delhi stated.

Posted By: Talib Khan