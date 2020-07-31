Kejriwal had Thursday said that the AAP government will allow the weekly markets and hotels to function on a trial basis as cases in the national capital have been gradually decreasing in the past weeks.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday cancelled Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government's decision to allow the operation of hotels and weekly markets in the national capital on a trial basis, reported news agency ANI.

Kejriwal on Thursday had said that the AAP government will allow the weekly markets and hotels to function on a trial basis as cases in the national capital have been gradually decreasing in the past weeks.

Ending the night curfews, The AAP government had allowed more economic activities, including normal functioning of hospitality services under its phase-wise opening of Unlock 3. The order also allowed weekly bazaars (markets) on a trial basis for seven days with social distancing and all necessary COVID 19-appropriate measures in place.

Delhi government on Wednesday announced Unlock 3 guidelines, which included the opening up more activities outside coronavirus containment zones, but schools, colleges, metro services, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31. The issued guidelines will come into force from August 1.

Since hotels of Delhi are no longer linked to hospitals, the Delhi government had also decided to allow normal functioning of such hotels and hospitality services, as already permitted under the Centre's Unlock guidelines. As the COVID-19 situation in Delhi showed signs of improvement, the Delhi government on Wednesday delinked these hotels from hospitals

The National Capital on Friday reported 1,195 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 1,35,598. As many as 1,206 patients have been recovered/discharged and a total of 27 people have died due to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Delhi. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 10,705 while a total of 1,20,930 have been recovered from the novel coronavirus so far.

Posted By: Simran Babbar