Delhi Govt Has Not Agreed To Fund Delhi-SNB, Delhi-Panipat RRTS Corridors: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

THE DELHI government has denied providing financial help for the Delhi-SNB and Delhi-Panipat Regional Rapid Transit System corridors (RRTS), Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Puri, in a written reply to a question, mentioned that in absence of the nod, both corridors have not been approved by the Central government and "the question of delay in completion of the corridors does not arise."

This came in response to a question asked by Rajya Sabha member Kartikeya Sharma in connection to the latest update of the Alwar-Delhi-Panipat Rapid Rail Project and whether there is a delay in the completion of the project.

"The Detailed Project Report (DPR) with approval and financial commitment of Government of Haryana for Delhi-Panipat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor and approval with financial commitment of Government of Haryana and Government of Rajasthan for Delhi-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) RRTS corridor which is part of Delhi-Alwar RRTS corridor, have been received," Puri said in the written reply, according to PTI.

However, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), has denied to provide financial help for Delhi-SNB and Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridors, the minister added.

According to him, two other RRTS corridors — Delhi-Faridabad-Ballabgarh-Palwal and Delhi-Bahadurgarh-Rohtak has been identified by the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB).

Puri also mentioned that he has been informed by the Ministry of Railways that surveys have been sanctioned for the Delhi-Agra elevated high-speed RRTS and Delhi-Rewari-Jaipur (speed up to 220 kmph) RRTS.

The NCRTC, which has been carrying out the RRTS projects, states that the goal of the Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridor is to link Delhi to Haryana towns including Murthal, Gannaur, Samalkha, and Panipat.

The route will be 103 kilometres long and have 17 stations, including Murthal Depot Station. The corridor will start from Sarai Kale Khan and end at Panipat Depot.

According to an official cited by PTI, the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar RRTS Corridor will pass through the industrialised areas of Haryana and Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agency)