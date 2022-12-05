Delhi Bans Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles Till Dec 9 As AQI Falls To Severe Zone | Check Full Curbs Here

THE Delhi government on Monday put a ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the city till December 9, in view of restrictions clamped by the Centre's air quality panel under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), reported PTI.

This came following a meeting by the sub-committee held on Sunday to review the air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and the air quality index of Delhi as air pollution turned severe.

"As per the directions as provided under Stage III of the revised GRAP and under section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, it is hereby ordered that there shall be restrictions to ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs (four-wheelers) in NCT of Delhi with immediate effect till December 9 or till downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier," read an order issued by the transport department.

Vehicles deployed in emergency services and government or election work are exempt.

"If any BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMV four-wheeler found plying on the roads will be prosecuted under section 194 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 which provides with a fine of Rs 20,000," the order said.

The pollution level in Delhi entered the 'severe' category after November 4, when the AQI was 447.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Earlier on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a Union government panel recommending steps to control air pollution in the national capital, announced a temporary ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR as part of its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The announcement came after the air quality in Delhi and the national capital region breached the 'severe' category.

The CAQM, which on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the air quality in Delhi-NCR, put out a release saying, "As the AQI in Delhi has slipped into 'severe' category, the sub-committee had decided that all actions, as envisaged under Stage III of the GRAP, be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the NCR, in addition to all action under Stage I and Stage II of the GRAP."

(With inputs from the agency)