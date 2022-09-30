Winter Is Coming: How Delhi Plans To Curb Air Pollution Menace

An anti-smog gun sprays water to curb air pollution, at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

WITH the approaching winters as well as the festive season, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced a 15-point action plan to tackle the pollution menace in the national capital during the winter season. Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will collaborate with the Centre and the neighbouring states to keep Delhi clean this winter.

Kejriwal also claimed that the Air Pollution in the national capital has reduced to such an extent that the Particulate Matter (PM) 10 level has been recorded at 18.6 per cent lower. "According to the report of the Indian government's National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), there has been a lot of improvement in Air Pollution in 2021-22 as compared to 2017-18. PM 10 level has come down by 18.6 per cent," he said.

What is the Delhi government's 15-point action plan:

- The 15-point action plan will include the installation of 233 anti-smog guns and at least 150 mobile anti-smog guns as well as the formation of 611 teams to check the burning of garbage in open.

- 586 teams have also been formed to keep an eye on construction sites in the city and effectively implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Officers from the Delhi government will also monitor that all construction sites larger than 5,000 square metres will have anti-smog guns.

- 380 teams have been formed for strict enforcement of adherence to Pollution Under Control certificates and ensure that diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years don't operate.

- The Delhi government had on Tuesday made anti-smog guns mandatory at all construction and demolition sites larger than 5,000 square metres in and around the city.

- Workers will also spray Pusa bio-decomposer on stubble on around 5,000 acres this year.

- The Delhi government, in partnership with IIT-Kanpur, had also come up with a supersite at Rouse Avenue to monitor air quality in real time and also make forecasts.

- 611 teams have been formed to check garbage burning in the open and would run an anti-dust campaign. The government has also formed teams to enforce the cracker ban during the upcoming festive season.

- The Delhi government is also in the process of making an e-waste park where electronic waste collected from the national capital will be processed.

- A 24x7 green war room would be functional from October 3 where a nine-member expert team would be doing constant analysis to prepare a plan.