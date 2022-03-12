New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a tragic incident, at least 7 people lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in the shanties of Delhi's Gokulpuri area on Friday night. As per the Delhi Fire Service department, the fire was brought under control on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Officials recovered seven bodies from the site of the incident.

The department officials further informed that as many as 13 fire tenders rushed to the site after gathering information about the incident. Prima facie, it appears that the fire was caught in around 60 shanties, officials said.

"At 1 am there was a fire incident in Gokulpuri PS area. Immediately teams reached the spot with all rescue equipment. We also contacted the Fire Dept that responded very well. We could douse the fire by around 4 am. 30 shanties burned and 7 lives are lost", Addl DCP, North East Delhi



More details are awaited.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan