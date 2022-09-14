Delhi Free Electricity: How To Apply For Electricity Subsidy On WhatsApp

DELHI Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the power subsidy on electricity bill in the national capital will be given to only those who will apply for it.

“Some people do not want to take free electricity. Now only those people in Delhi will get an electricity subsidy who will apply for it. You can start applying from today,” Kejriwal said.

Speaking at the press conference in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor said that both online and offline methods will be made available to consumers. The last day to apply for the optional subsidy is September 30, 2022.

“We ended corruption and provided 24/7 free electricity to the people of Delhi. There are 58 Lakh Domestic Consumers in Delhi. 47 lakh families get subsidy bill. 30 lakh families get zero bill and 17 lakh families get half electricity bill. Only honest government can do this,” Delhi CM said.

How to apply for subsidised electricity online

To get the subsidy on electricity bill from the government, the applicant needs to have WhatsApp and access to the registered mobile number.

* Consumers need to add this contact number: 7011311111 on WhatsApp

* Send “Hi" to 7011311111 and they will receive an opt-in form for subsidy

* They can also give a missed call on 7011311111

* Scan the QR code on the subsidy form attached with your latest BSES bill

* Click the SMS link received on your registered mobile number with BSES

After doing this, consumers will get a confirm message confirming that the subsidy is active on their electricity bill.

Earlier in May this year, Kejriwal announced that Delhiites will continue getting free electricity while informing that those consumers who wish to opt-out of the subsidy can do so from October 1.