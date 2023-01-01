Two Killed In Fire At Senior Citizens Care Home In Delhi's Greater Kailash II

The fire, which broke out the care home located in E Block of Greater Kailash II, has been brought under control.

By JE News Desk
Sun, 01 Jan 2023 08:58 AM IST
Minute Read
Two Killed In Fire At Senior Citizens Care Home In Delhi's Greater Kailash II
The fire broke out a care home located in E Block of Greater Kailash II in Delhi. (Image for representational purpose/ANI)

Two people were killed on Sunday after a fire broke out at a senior citizen care home in Delhi. Six others were safely evacuated.

The fire, which broke out the care home located in E Block of Greater Kailash II, has been brought under control, news agency ANI quoted a the Delhi Fire service statement.

A call about the fire was received around 5.15 am, responding to which four fire tenders were immediately deployed, officials said. A team each from the fire brigade and police immediately reached the spot and started the relief and rescue exercise, they said.

"The fire was completely controlled around 7 am," officials added.

According to the officials, both victims were already dead when the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.