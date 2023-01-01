Two Killed In Fire At Senior Citizens Care Home In Delhi's Greater Kailash II

The fire broke out a care home located in E Block of Greater Kailash II in Delhi. (Image for representational purpose/ANI)

Two people were killed on Sunday after a fire broke out at a senior citizen care home in Delhi. Six others were safely evacuated.

The fire, which broke out the care home located in E Block of Greater Kailash II, has been brought under control, news agency ANI quoted a the Delhi Fire service statement.

A call about the fire was received around 5.15 am, responding to which four fire tenders were immediately deployed, officials said. A team each from the fire brigade and police immediately reached the spot and started the relief and rescue exercise, they said.

"The fire was completely controlled around 7 am," officials added.

According to the officials, both victims were already dead when the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.