Delhi Fire News: As per preliminary reports, no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A massive fire broke out at a clothing showroom in the Central Market of Lajpat Nagar area in Delhi on Saturday morning. The Delhi fire brigade has rushed 30 fire tenders at the spot and firefighting operations are underway. As per preliminary reports, no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

#UPDATE | Delhi Fire Department rushes a total of 30 fire engines for firefighting at a clothing showroom in Lajpat Nagar pic.twitter.com/jaJPRGmwvG — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 10.20 am, following which 16 fire engines were rushed to the spot initially.

More details awaited.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan