New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid a sharp spike in covid-19 cases in Delhi in the last few days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the national capital is witnessing the third wave of coronavirus outbreak. The Chief Minister, however, urged citizens to not panic adding that the government is monitoring the situation regularly.

"Delhi has witnessed a jump in the number of COVID-19 cases. I think we can call it a third wave," he told reporters. "We have been monitoring the situation continuously and there is no need to panic. We will take whatever steps are needed," the chief minister said.

Delhi reported the highest single-day spike of 6,725 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which pushed its overall tally to 4,03,096, the state health department said. The second-highest surge was recorded on October 30, with 5,891 cases. The national capital had been reporting more than 5,000 cases over most of the last week.

The chief minister said there was no shortage of beds for coronavirus patients in the city. "However, there is scarcity of ICU beds in some big, private hospitals. But we are trying to set things right," he said.

"The Delhi government had increased their numbers (ICU beds in private hospitals) but unfortunately, the Delhi High Court stayed our decision. We are moving the Supreme Court today to urge it to vacate the stay," Kejriwal said.

The sudden spike in coronavirus cases comes amid the festive season and rising pollution level. The Centre had attributed the sudden surge in daily incidences in the last few days to greater movement of people during the festive season and laxity in adhering to safety norms.

Scientists had warned that low temperature, coupled with increasing pollution levels, could lead to an exponential spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi. Last month, the National Centre for Disease Control had put the figure at upto 15,000 cases a day in the winter.

