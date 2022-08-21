Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia Barred By CBI From Leaving India; He Reacts

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday processed a look out circular (LOC) against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia and 12 others in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. This means that Sisodia and the other accused in the case are barred from leaving the country. Besides, they can be detained by the officials if they violate the said conditions allegedly.

"All your raids have failed, nothing was found... now you have issued a look out notice against me. What is this Modi ji? I am roaming freely in Delhi, tell me where to come? Can't you find me?," tweeted Sisodia in Hindi later in the day.

Sisodia, 50, is number one on the list of the 15 accused named in the CBI's first information report (FIR). On Friday, raids were conducted by the central probe agency at his residence. As per the CBI, Sisodia and his aides - including Sameer Mahendru - took decisions pertaining to the excise policy 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority with "an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender".

"It was alleged that irregularities were committed including in modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licencees, waiver/ reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 licence without approval, etc.," a CBI spokesperson said on Friday, as reported by news agency PTI.

However, Sisodia and the AAP have denied the charges levelled by the CBI. On Saturday, Sisodia claimed it was ploy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which "fears" Arvind Kejriwal and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a battle between the AAP chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a battle between Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will be AAP vs BJP," he said, alleging that the raids were aimed at stopping AAP chief Kejriwal's rise.

However, the BJP was quick to hit back at Sisodia and alleged that Kejriwal was the "kingpin" in the "liquor scam". Union Minister Anurag Thakur led the charge for the BJP and said that the "real face" of the AAP has been unmasked.

"Sisodia is the accused number one in the case but Kejriwal is the kingpin behind the scam," he said. "It is a government of revdi (freebies) and it is also a bevdi (drunkards) government," he alleged and asked why it returned over Rs 144 crore to liquor companies without the Cabinet approval.