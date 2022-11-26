Delhi Excise Policy Scam: ED Files First Charge Sheet Sans Manish Sisodia; Names Sameer Mahendru

The case by the ED is based on an FIR filed by the CBI. (ANI)

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) filed its first charge sheet in the Delhi Excise Policy case on Saturday, a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its first charge sheet. The ED filed its complaint before the special judge at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

The first complaint has been filed against businessman Sameer Mahendru and four companies and entities where he is either a director or beneficiary. Aside from him, no one else has been named in the chargesheet as of yet.

In the court of Special CBI Judge MK Nagpal, the special prosecutor for the ED, advocate Naveen Matta, informed the court that the chargesheet had been filed for offences under sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to India Today, it has also been revealed that the money trail for over 291 crore in proceeds has been traced. Meanwhile, the other person involved is still being investigated.

In a chargesheet that runs over 3,000 pages, the ED has named businessman Mahendru. According to IANS, there are allegations that Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a resident of Kokapet in Hyderabad, used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Mahendru for onward transmission to accused public servants through Vijay Nair.

The case by the ED is based on an FIR filed by the CBI. On Friday, the CBI filed its first charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy case that names seven accused persons: Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Sameer Mahendru, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Mootha Gautham, and two public servants -- then Deputy Commissioner in the Excise Department, Kuldeep Singh, and then Assistant Commissioner in the Excise Department, Narender Singh. It is to be noted here that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has not been named in the first charge sheet filed by the CBI.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal called the excise policy scam case "fake" and alleged that attempts were made to frame his deputy Manish Sisodia in it, whereas the CBI found nothing against him in its probe.

"Manish's name is not in the CBI chargesheet. The whole case is fake. Nothing was found in the raids. A total of 800 officers found nothing in the probe for four months. Manish offered hope of a good future to crores of poor children in the country through a revolution in education. I am sorry that a conspiracy was hatched to defame such a person by implicating him in a false case," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The probe agency is investigating the allegations of serious violations in the AAP government's new liquor policy for Delhi. The licences were given to private players, and the policy was withdrawn within six months.