Delhi Excise Policy Case: BJP Stages Massive Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal, Demands His Resignation

BJP MLAs on Saturday staged a massive protest outside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding his resignation over the allegations of corruption in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy. The Enforcement Directorate has named Kejriwal in its latest charge sheet filed in connection with the liquor policy case.

BJP members including Delhi MLAs and other workers of the party were seen tussling with the police force deployed outside the CM's residence. Many tried to breach the barricades put up for security purposes, while others stood with placards and shouted slogans against Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP workers protest outside AAP office against CM Arvind Kejriwal over alleged liquor scam. pic.twitter.com/Hm5tkekPon — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

"The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Kejriwal in its charge sheet related to the liquor scam of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and he should resign from the post of chief minister of Delhi," state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who also joined the massive stir against Kejriwal today, said. However, no immediate reaction was available from the AAP to the allegations.

"The BJP will keep on exposing the corruption of the Kejriwal government which is weakening Delhi like a termite. If he has any morality left in him, Kejriwal should resign now," Sachdeva said during the protest. Meanwhile, leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the liquor scam was done under the protection of Kejriwal and it has now been proven by the ED charge sheet.

शराब घोटाले में मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल भी शामिल! मुख्यमंत्री के इस्तीफे की मांग को लेकर आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यालय पर दिल्ली प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष श्री वीरेंद्र सचदेवा जी और हजारों भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ प्रदर्शन। pic.twitter.com/AnH6dreaR1 — Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (@RamvirBidhuri) February 4, 2023

The ED, in its supplementary charge sheet, has claimed that a part of the alleged Rs 100 crore "kickbacks" generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy was used in the AAP's 2022 Goa assembly election campaign. The charge sheet also claimed that a close aide of the Delhi chief minister arranged a video call on his phone for one of the accused Sameer Mahandru.

In the call, Kejriwal told Mahandru that the aide is "his boy" and he should trust him and carry on with him, the ED has claimed. However, Kejriwal dismissed the ED charge sheet, alleging that cases filed by the agency are "fake" and are used to "topple" governments and buy MLAs at the behest of the Centre.

"ED must have filed 5000 chargesheets in this Government's tenure. How many of them were punished? ED's cases are fake. They don't file cases to end corruption. ED is used to poach MLAs, make and break govt. So, the ED chargesheet is pure fiction," Kejriwal had said, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

The Rouse Avenue court, earlier this week, took cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED and said listed the matter for hearing on February 23. The supplementary charge sheet includes the names of Vijay Nair, Sharath Reddy, Binoy Babu, Abhishek Boinapalli, and Amit Arora.

Vijay Nair is in charge of media and communication for AAP and has no role in the Delhi Government. However, he has acted as a broker/middleman on behalf of the leaders of the AAP, getting bribes from various stakeholders in the Delhi liquor business in exchange for favourable outcomes, the charge sheet claimed.

The ED further said that the probe into the money laundering case has revealed that the Delhi Excise Policy was created by top leaders of AAP to continuously generate and channel illegal funds for themselves.