AAP And BJP's Bickering Over Liquor Policy Has 'Operation Lotus' Claims And A 'Denial As Usual'

The political fight over the CBI raid at Manish Sisodia's residence last week escalated today with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing the BJP of luring its MLAs to topple the AAP-led Delhi government with an offer of Rs 5 crore. AAP has also said that "it will make a big revelation soon" about the BJP's alleged "Operation Lotus" in Delhi.

This came a day after the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister claimed he had received a "message from BJP" that CBI and ED cases against him would be closed if he breaks AAP.

Addressing a press briefing today, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj while screening, what he said is video proof of the BJP's attempt to topple the AAP government, said "Our MLAs were offered Rs 5 crore. We defeated BJP's attempt to topple our government. The moment voters choose another party in elections, the BJP starts plotting its exit. That plan is called Operation Lotus. We saw it in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra".

"Operation Lotus" क्या है?



BJP HQ से Operation Lotus चलाया जाता है



जिस भी राज्य में जनता BJP को हरा देती है, वहां BJP दूसरी पार्टियों के MLA ख़रीद कर सरकार बना लेती है



MP, Goa, Karnataka के बाद पिछले महीने Maharashtra में Shiv Sena से MLAs तोड़ कर Govt बनाई



- @Saurabh_MLAgk pic.twitter.com/zADzIaIG3G — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 23, 2022

The AAP leader echoed Minister Manish Sisodia's allegation that the BJP asked him to switch sides and topple the Kejriwal government in order to drop investigations against him and make him Chief Minister. "They told Manish ji you come to BJP, we will make you Chief Minister. They tried to bring down Arvind Kejriwal's government," Saurabh Bhardwaj added.

However, the AAP leader didn't disclose who in the BJP called AAP's MLAs and made the offer and said, "everything will be revealed at the right time. The party's top leaders will decide when and how."

The BJP's counter-attack:

The BJP also stepped up its attack on the AAP, claiming its government in Delhi ignored infractions in the implementation of the excise policy and recommendations of an expert committee set up to reform the liquor trade in the capital. The saffron party said the AAP leaders had been patting each other on the back and straying from the questions raised on the alleged malpractices.

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said the BJP had been asking chemistry questions but Delhi Excise Minister Manish Sisodia is giving "answers of history". "They have been deflecting questions and pitching Kejriwal as an alternative to PM Modi (for 2024 general elections). They have been patting each other on the back," he said.

On AAP's allegations that the BJP is trying to break the party with its offer to Manish Sisodia, Verma said that the AAP get their own workers to make phone calls. "They get their own workers to make phone calls. Their claims cannot be taken seriously," Verma said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who was also the Delhi BJP chief during the state Assembly elections in 2020, also attacked AAP over Sisodia's claims and said, "this statement by him again proves, how deeply he has been involved in this case. They are extremely corrupt people and have crossed all the limits of lying".

Tiwari also responded on whether BJP has really reached out to Sisodia. "All this frustration already shows that he is deeply involved in corruption, BJP is a completely pure and clean party and there is no place for any corrupt person here, so all the allegations are baseless," said Tiwari.

Why the political bickering between AAP and BJP?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Sisodia last Friday, in connection with an alleged liquor scam in distributing liquor contracts in Delhi. Sisodia was among the 15 people named in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers with some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July, showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. There were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees", CBI officials said.

According to officials, the report had shown prima facie violations, including "deliberate and gross procedural lapses", to provide post-tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees" through the policy. It is alleged that undue financial favours were extended to liquor licensees after the tenders were awarded causing loss to the exchequer.