The Supreme Court appointed oxygen audit team has said that the Delhi government exaggerated the city's oxygen requirement by four times at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 in the months of April and May.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In its interim report, the Supreme Court oxygen audit team has said that the Delhi government exaggerated the city's oxygen requirement by four times at the peak of the second wave of the Covid crisis in the months of April and May. The audit team also informed the Supreme Court that the supply of excess oxygen to Delhi could have triggered a crisis in 12 high caseload states.

“There was a gross discrepancy (about four times). The actual oxygen consumption claimed by the Delhi government (1,140MT) was about four times higher than the calculated consumption as per the formula based on bed capacity (289 MT)." the SC-appointed oxygen audit team said as quoted by Times of India.

The Petroleum and Oxygen Safety Organization (PESO) reportedly told the SC-appointed team that Delhi had surplus oxygen which is affecting the oxygen supply in other states, the Times of India report states.

Earlier, a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the Union government to maintain the supply of 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi amid the AAP government’s cry for oxygen shortage.

According to the report, Four Delhi hospitals have been named for claiming high consumption of oxygen including the Singhal Hospital, Aruna Asif Ali Hospital, ESIC Model Hospital, and Liferay Hospital. These hospitals had fewer beds but showed wrong data which led to the exaggerated claims of oxygen needs in Delhi. The audit team has found discrepancies in the data given by Delhi hospitals.

The sub-group of the team also included Delhi government's principal (home) secretary Bhupinder S Bhalla, Max Hospital's Dr Sandeep, Budhiraja, joint secretary in Union Jal Shakti ministry Subodh Yadav and controller of explosives Sanjay K Singh. The audit team was headed by AIIMS director Randeep Guleria who was asked by the SC to examine the Mumbai model of oxygen utilization which managed with less oxygen even during the peak.

