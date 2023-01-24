Earthquake Of 5.8 Magnitude Hits Nepal, Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi, Adjoining Areas

PANIC ensued across Delhi-NCR after strong earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital region on Tuesday afternoon. According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at 2:28 pm today. The intensity of the earthquake was so high that strong tremors were also felt in Delhi and adjoining areas including Noida and Ghaziabad.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km and was about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal's Jumla district, more than 300 km from the capital, Kathmandu. There were no immediate reports of any casualties. Social media users in India said they felt strong tremors that shook ceiling fans and other hanging objects.





