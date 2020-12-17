Delhi Earthquake News: The tremors, which were felt in the national capital, Noida Ghaziabad and Gurugram, were so strong that they forced people to rush out of their homes.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An earthquake, measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale, hit Delhi and the nearby regions on Thursday night. The medium-intensity quake occured at 11:46 pm and was epicentred at Rajasthan's Alwar, 48 km South-West of Haryana's Gurugram, at a depth of 7.5 km from the surface.

The tremors, which were felt in the national capital, Noida Ghaziabad and Gurugram, were so strong that they forced people to rush out of their homes. However, there was no damage or loss of life was reported in the quake.

Of the five seismic zones, Delhi falls under the fourth-highest zone, making it vulnerable to earthquakes. But it is rare that Delhi has been the epicentre of a quake. It, however, experiences tremors when a quake hits regions as far as central Asia or the Himalayan ranges, known to be a high-seismic zone.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 had hit the national capital in 2004. Another quake of magnitude 3.4 was recorded in the city in 2001.

The major quakes recorded near the national capital were in Bulandshahr (6.7M) on October 10, 1956, and in Moradabad (5.8M)on August 15, 1966. Both are in western Uttar Pradesh.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta