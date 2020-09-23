New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who had tested positive for novel coronavirus on September 14, was hospitalised on Wednesday. He was admitted to the state-run LNJP Hospital after he complained of of fever and low oxygen levels. The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader had been under self-isolation at his official residence since September 14 when he was diagnosed with the contagion.

 "After having a mild fever, I got myself tested for coronavirus infection. My test results have turned out to be positive. I have kept myself in self-isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work,"he had earlier said on Twitter. Notably, he is the second state cabinet minister after Satyendra Jain who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday recorded 3,816 fresh cases of coronavirus, nearly 1,300 more than Monday's Covid-19 tally of 2,548 new cases. The fresh spike in cases has taken Delhi's caseload to 2,53,075, including 2,16,401 recovered cases and 31,623 active ones. The death toll due to the virus in Delhi climbed to 5,051, with 37 Covid fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

