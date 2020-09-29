New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has tested negative for coronavirus infection. The AAP leader was discharged from Max hospital on Tuesday after he tested negative for COVID-19, news agency ANI reported. The minister has been advised to take rest.

Sisodia went into self-isolation after he tested positive for the contagion on September 14. He was admitted to LNJP Hospital on September 23, after he developed a fever. He further shifted to Saket's Max Hospital last week after his condition deteriorated. He was administered convalescent plasma therapy three days ago after which his condition improved.

"After having a mild fever, I got myself tested for coronavirus infection. My test results have turned out to be positive. I have kept myself in self-isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work,"he had earlier said on Twitter. Notably, he is the second state cabinet minister after Satyendra Jain who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha