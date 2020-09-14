New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been diagnosed with coronavirus infection. Sharing the information about his health status, the deputy CM said, he underwent COVID test after suffering a mild fever and the test results turned out to be positive.

"After having a mild fever, I got myself tested for coronavirus infection. My test results have turned out to be positive. I have kept myself in self-isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work,"he said on Twitter

हल्का बुख़ार होने के बाद आज कोरोना टेस्ट क़राया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पोज़िटिव आई है. मैंने स्वयं को एकांतवास में रख लिया है.

फ़िलहाल बुख़ार या अन्य कोई परेशानी नहीं है मैं पूरी तरह ठीक हूँ. आप सब की दुआओं से जल्द ही पूर्ण स्वस्थ होकर काम पर लौटूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 14, 2020

Earlier today, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had informed that Sisodia will not be attending today's special one-day session of Delhi Legislative Assembly as he is having fever since last night. "Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will not attend today's session as he has fever since last night," Goel said in Delhi Assembly.

Delhi on Monday recorded 3,229 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the virus tally to over 2.21 lakh, according to Delhi government’s health bulletin. The death toll climbed to 4,770 with 24 new fatalities reported in last 24 hours.

