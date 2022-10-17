Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Leaves CBI Office After 9 Hours of Questioning, Claims He Was 'Pressured To Leave AAP'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia left the office of the CBI on Monday evening after 9 hours of interrogation. He was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the ongoing Excise Policy case.

He addressed the media at his Mathura Road residence.

Here's All You Need To Know:

1. Addressing the Media after 9 hours of interrogation by the CBI, Sisodia said, "The Whole Case Is Fake. I understood that in the 9 hr- questioning delay today."

"Today I saw in the CBI office that there's no issue of any scam (excise policy case). The whole case is fake. I understood all that in the 9hr-questioning today. The case isn't to probe any scam against me,but to make Operation Lotus successful in Delhi".

(This is a breaking story. More to follow...)