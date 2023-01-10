Delhi: Unmarried Mother Throws Newborn Son From Third Floor Over Fear Of Being Stigmatised

The DCP informed that the woman works in the private sector in Noida but it is yet unclear if she lived alone or with someone else. (Image used for representation/ ANI.

A 20-year-old woman from East Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar threw her newborn son from the third floor of her residence on Monday out of fear of being stigmatised as an unmarried mother, a police official said adding that the woman is under observation at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and will be arrested soon once she is released.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east), Amrutha Guguloth stated that the New Ashok Nagar police station had received information about a newborn baby lying in a pool of blood on the grounds of Jai Ambey Apartments in Ashok Nagar.

“When police reached the spot, they found the baby had been shifted to Metro Hospital in Noida by passersby. Police reached the hospital and were informed that the baby was declared dead on arrival. The body was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital,” Amrutha said.

During the investigation, the police checked several houses nearby to the spot where the baby was found. The DCP further informed, “When a particular house was checked in the process, we found traces of blood in the dustbin. We interrogated residents of the house and that’s when a 20-year-old woman broke down and confessed.”

In police interrogation, the woman confessed to giving birth to the boy at home on Monday and throwing him from the window of the washroom. The DCP also informed that the woman works in the private sector in Noida but it is yet unclear if she lived alone or with someone else.

“She said she was unmarried and was apprehensive of the social stigma attached to being an unmarried mother. Therefore, she tried to get rid of the baby,” DCP Guguloth informed.

Police also informed that the crime team investigated the area in the vicinity to the spot where the newborn son of the woman was found and gathered evidence. “A case under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 201 (Disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. The woman is under medical observation and will be arrested once she is discharged,” the police officer said.