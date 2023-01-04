Man Arrested For Stabbing Woman In Delhi's Adarsh Nagar; Incident Caught-On-Camera

Delhi Adarsh Nagar Girl Knife Attack News: Infuriated over the breakup, the accused stabbed the girl 3-4 times in broad daylight on Monday and fled from the site of the incident.

By Aashish Vashistha
Updated: Wed, 04 Jan 2023 11:35 AM IST
Minute Read
Man Arrested For Stabbing Woman In Delhi's Adarsh Nagar; Incident Caught-On-Camera
The woman is receiving treatment at the Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, where she was admitted. (Image Credit: ANI.)

In yet another shocker from Delhi, a 21-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed by her male friend in the national capital's Adarsh Nagar area. The accused, identified as 22-year-old Sukhvinder Singh, was arrested by the Delhi police after he absconded to Ambala (Haryana) from Delhi following the incident. The police have booked him under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

The woman was in a friendship with the accused for the past seven years but their friendship turned sour and she stopped talking to him. Infuriated over the breakup, the accused stabbed the girl 3-4 times in broad daylight on Monday and fled from the site of the incident.

The woman is receiving treatment at the Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, where she was admitted. Her condition is stable.

This incident comes at a time when the national capital is crippled with brutal crimes against women including the recent death of a 20-year-old woman who died after she was dragged by a car for about 12 kilometres in the Sultanpuri area. Earlier last year, the brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar by her boyfriend Aftab Amin Poonawala who chopped her body into 35 pieces shook the capital.

Also Read
Jain Community Stir: How Jharkhand Govt's 3-Year-Old Decision Snowballed..
Jain Community Stir: How Jharkhand Govt's 3-Year-Old Decision Snowballed..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.