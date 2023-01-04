Man Arrested For Stabbing Woman In Delhi's Adarsh Nagar; Incident Caught-On-Camera

The woman is receiving treatment at the Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, where she was admitted. (Image Credit: ANI.)

In yet another shocker from Delhi, a 21-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed by her male friend in the national capital's Adarsh Nagar area. The accused, identified as 22-year-old Sukhvinder Singh, was arrested by the Delhi police after he absconded to Ambala (Haryana) from Delhi following the incident. The police have booked him under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

#WATCH | A 22-year-old youth namely Sukhvinder arrested for stabbing a girl in Adarsh Nagar area on Jan 2. Both were friends &due to some dispute, he stabbed her 3-4 times.The girl is admitted to a hospital&her condition is stable: Delhi Police



(CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/VLMvdmWGuH — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

The woman was in a friendship with the accused for the past seven years but their friendship turned sour and she stopped talking to him. Infuriated over the breakup, the accused stabbed the girl 3-4 times in broad daylight on Monday and fled from the site of the incident.

The woman is receiving treatment at the Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, where she was admitted. Her condition is stable.

This incident comes at a time when the national capital is crippled with brutal crimes against women including the recent death of a 20-year-old woman who died after she was dragged by a car for about 12 kilometres in the Sultanpuri area. Earlier last year, the brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar by her boyfriend Aftab Amin Poonawala who chopped her body into 35 pieces shook the capital.