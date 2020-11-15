Speaking to reporters after a coronavirus review meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal said that there are sufficient Covid-19 beds in the national capital hospitals but the ICU beds are exhausting.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the daily Covid-19 tests in the national capital will be increased to over one lakh and 750 more ICU beds will be added to the DRDO coronavirus centre amid a recent spike in new cases. Speaking to reporters after a coronavirus review meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal said that there are sufficient Covid-19 beds in the national capital hospitals but the ICU beds are exhausting.

"Since Oct 20, there has been a rise in cases here, there is sufficient no. of COVID beds, but ICU beds are exhausting. Centre has assured 750 ICU beds will be made available at the DRDO centre. The no. of COVID tests conducted daily to be increased to over one lakh," he said.

#WATCH "Centre has assured 750 ICU beds will be made available at the DRDO center. The no. of #COVID19 tests conducted daily to be increased to over 1 lakh," says Delhi CM after review meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on COVID situation in Delhi pic.twitter.com/evolyJAaR9 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

Besides Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal were also present at the high-profile coronavirus review meeting of the Home Ministry. This was the second time Amit Shah called such a meeting to contain the coronavirus spread in Delhi.

During the meeting, an action plan to keep the new virus cases in check was also discussed. CM Kejriwal said that all the agencies will come together to save the lives of people of Delhi. He thanked the central government and Shah for the help.

The national capital reported 7,340 new coronavirus cases and 96 deaths on Saturday. According to the Health Ministry data, the total coronavirus cases in Delhi has now reached 4,82,170. The number of active cases has also risen to 44,456 with 7,519 deaths.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma