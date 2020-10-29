Delhi COVID-19 Tally: On Wednesday, a total of 60,571 people were tested for the coronavirus in the city, of which 9.3 per cent tested positive leading to a rise in active cases from 27,873 on Tuesday to 29,378 till Wednesday night.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the deadly pathogen earlier this year, with the national capital during the last 24 hours reporting 5,673 new infections on Wednesday. This is the first when the daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi have crossed the 5,000-mark.

On Wednesday, a total of 60,571 people were tested for the coronavirus in the city, of which 9.3 per cent tested positive leading to a rise in active cases from 27,873 on Tuesday to 29,378 till Wednesday night. Delhi had reported 4,853 cases on Tuesday which was the highest single-day spike till then.

The positivity rate in Delhi also climbed to one of the highest in the country to 9.3 per cent on Wednesday from 8.48 per cent a day before. The city also reported 40 deaths during the last 24 hours, however, 4,128 people recovered in the city in the same span of time. Delhi has one of the highest recovery rates in the country.

Till now, the national capital has reported over 3.7 lakh cases of coronavirus out of which more than 3.3 lakh people have recovered and discharged from the hospitals across the city. Meanwhile, a total of 6396 people have succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the national capital, according to the daily health bulletin by the Delhi Health authorities.

Of the total 29,378 active cases in the city, 16,822 patients are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are recovering from the deadly virus in home isolation. Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in the national capital also climbed up to 3,047 which is the highest so far.

The number of deaths (40), reported on Wednesday is lower than Tuesday when the city had reported 44 fatalities. The cumulative positivity rate in the national capital was 8.19 per cent, case fatality rate is 1.73 per cent, while the death rate based on last 10 days data is recorded at 0.99 per cent.

Posted By: Talib Khan