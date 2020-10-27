New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At a time when the country is witnessing a decline in both COVID-19 cases and fatalities, the national capital recorded its highest single-day spike of 4,853 coronavirus infections till date on Tuesday. The previous highest single-day spike of 4,473 cases was recorded on September 16.

The record spike took Delhi's caseload to over 3.64 lakh. Meanwhile, 44 new fatalities in the last 24 hours pushed the national capital's COVID-19 death toll to 6,356.

According to the latest health bulletin issued by the Heath Department, the active cases on Tuesday rose to 27,873 from 25,786 the previous day. The total number of cases has climbed to 3,64,341.

On Monday, India reported less than 40,000 cases in a span of 24 hours after over three months, while the new fatalities reported in the same period remained under 500 for the second consecutive day.

As per the last updated data of the Health Ministry, over 72 lakh people have recuperated from the disease so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.62 per cent while the fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent. The active COVID-19 cases have remains below 7 lakh for five days in a row.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30-lakh mark on August 30, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and 70 lakh on October 11. July 18 was the last time India reported less than 36,000 cases with 34,884 cases.

India remains the second most affected country after the US which has so far reported at least 87 lakh cases and 2.25 lakh deaths.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta