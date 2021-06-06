Delhi COVID-19 Tally: On the other hand, the recovery rate in Delhi has improved to 97.68 per cent as 13.98 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

New Delhi | Jagran New Desk: The dip in daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi continued on Sunday after the national capital reported just 381 new positives, the lowest single-day spike since March 15, with a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent, said the state health department.

Around 34 people also succumbed to the infection in Delhi during the same period that pushed the death toll to 24,591. This was also the lowest spike in the death toll in Delhi in nearly two months.

Delhi's active COVID-19 cases have also dropped to 5,889 while the cumulative caseload stands at 14.29 lakh. On the other hand, the recovery rate has improved to 97.68 per cent as 13.98 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

Delhi, one of the worst-hit cities in India, was reporting over 20,000 cases in April-end, thanks to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the state government to impose a complete lockdown in the national capital.

However, with a decline in daily cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal allowed the phase-wise upliftment of the lockdown. Last month, he had allowed construction activities and industrial units to resume their operations.

On Saturday, he announced further relaxations, allowing Delhi Metro trains to operate with 50 per cent capacity and shops in markets and malls to reopen on an odd-even basis from June 7.

The Delhi Chief Minister also allowed all standalone and neighbourhood shops to function, implying that liquor vends will reopen from Monday when all the new relaxations will come into force in the national capital.

However, Kejriwal asserted that people must continue taking all necessary COVID-19 precautions, stressing that a third wave is expected to hit the national capital later this year.

"On basis of this figure, we estimated how high the next peak might be. After our discussions, it was concluded that we should prepare for a peak of 37,000 cases per day," he said.

"This, however, does not mean that if the peak goes beyond this figure, we will not be prepared. We are ready for even that, but if you are prepared on a base of 37,000 corona cases, then even if we cross the limit, we will be prepared for it," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma