New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Friday reported just over 3,000 new COVID-19 infections in a span of 24 hours with the national capital's positivity rate falling further to below 5 per cent, the lowest since April 4. Along with the 3,009 fresh cases, 252 deaths were reported in the same time period which pushed the tally to 22,831.

The fresh spike in cases is the lowest since April 1 when Delhi had logged 2,790 infections in the day. Since then, the cases and deaths had been on an alarming spike till recently when the national capital up to 25,000 cases and over 400 deaths in a day. On Thursday, the national capital had reported 3,231 cases and 233 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

The positivity rate, which stood at 5.5 per cent on Thursday, has now slipped down to 4.76 per cent due to the continuous fall in cases and deaths.

Medical experts have attributed the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip in daily cases amid the second wave of the pandemic. Several media reports have also suggested that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government may extend the lockdown in Delhi further by a week till May 31.

Meanwhile, amid rising cases of black fungus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said dedicated centres will be set up for the treatment of black fungus or mucormycosis at three city government-run hospitals.

Mucormycosis is more common among people whose immunity is low due to COVID-19, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

Delhi has been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals adding to the woes.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta