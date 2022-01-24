New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in New Delhi might soon lift the weekend curfew in the national capital following a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, according to a report by Dainik Jagran. Besides lifting the weekend curfew, the Delhi government might also provide further relaxation, allowing markets to resume their services normally.

For this, the Delhi government, as per the Dainik Jagran report, might send a fresh proposal to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal to lift the restrictions in the national capital.

In Delhi, a weekend lockdown and other coronavirus-induced curbs were imposed following the beginning of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, last week, the Kejriwal government had urged the L-G to lift the weekend curfew and end the odd-even rule for opening shops.

However, Baijal had directed that the status quo be maintained on the restrictions till the situation improves further which had irked the Delhi government. However, Baijal had allowed private offices to reopen with 50 per cent of staff.

Delhi, meanwhile, remains a COVID-19 hotspot in India. On Sunday, the city-state reported 9,197 fresh cases and 34 deaths with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent. According to the state health department, 69,022 tests were conducted in Delhi the previous day.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 45 deaths due to COVID, the highest since June 5, and 11,486 cases with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent. On Friday, the capital had logged 10,756 cases with a positivity rate of 18.04 per cent and 38 deaths. As many as 513 people have succumbed to COVID in the national capital so far in January, as per the state health department.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma