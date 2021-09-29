New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday gave a nod for Ramleela, Dussehra, and Durga Puja celebrations in public places with strict implementation of Covid-19 restrictions. However, the official order regarding the decision is still awaited.

In order to celebrate these festivals in public places, the organisers of the event have to make sure that people do not exceed the number of seats in the venue, every person should wear a mask, no stalls and fairs are set up and separate entry and exit points are made. Apart from these, few other restrictions will be notified by the authority in a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) document, said officials.

“In wake of the upcoming festive season, Delhi Police and the District Administration will ensure Vividh (various) appropriate behaviour enforcement and take care that gatherings during the festive season are strictly in compliance with the laid down SOPs that include no standing crowds, separate entry, and exit points, appropriate social distancing for seating, no activities (like fares, stalls, and giant wheel, etc) that attract crowds in violation of social distancing and onus on organisers for ensuring SOPs are followed,” a senior official in Raj Niwas who was present in Wednesday’s meeting as quoted by Hindustan Times said.

Since the DDMA has allowed for the public celebration of these festivals, Robin Bose, general secretary of the Durga Puja committee in Kashmere Gate, said that they will ensure that every necessary Covid protocol is followed during the celebration as the safety of people is their priority. He further said the committee hopes that they will get permission from the police and sub-divisional magistrate’s office quickly.

Apart from that, another official in the executive council of DDMA said that during the meeting the members decided schools in Delhi for remaining classes will be opened in a phased manner after the festive season. The particular order will also be decided in the first DDMA meeting after Dussehra on October 15 as in which set of classes will start taking the offline classes first and what rules would be implemented.

Currently, the Delhi government has given a go-ahead to conduct offline classes for students in standard 9 and above.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen