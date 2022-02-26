New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi government on Saturday further loosened the COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital. It said that people travelling in private four wheelers will no longer be challaned for not wearing masks. The order released by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will come into effect from Monday. The fine for not wearing masks in public places and not following the social distancing norms has also been reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500.

After two months of COVID-induced restrictions that eventually took a toll on economic activities, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday decided to lift all COVID-related restrictions. This means, the night curfew will be lifted, markets can stay open till 10 pm, and restaurants, cafes, and cinema halls can function at 100 per cent seating capacity.

Further, DDMA said schools would discontinue online/hybrid classes, and only physical classes would be held from April 1.

The move comes following a dip in COVID-19 cases. The national capital recorded 460 fresh infections and two deaths on Friday. With 56,984 COVID-19 tests conducted on Friday, the positivity rate dropped to 0.81 per cent, according to the city health department.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi witnessed a hailstorm accompanied by lightning and thunder on Friday night. The rainfall occurred due to the western disturbance affecting northwest India.

Delhi, south Punjab, south Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan will witness strong gusty winds of 25-35 kmph tomorrow (February 26) and in the remaining few hours today. North Rajasthan will also see isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning during the next 24 hours, as per IMD weather forecast.

