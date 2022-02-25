New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday lifted all restrictions imposed in the national capital in wake of the third wave of the COVID-19. The decision was taken today in a meeting of DDMA chaired by Delhi LG Anil Baijal. As per the decisions taken in the meeting, all COVID-19 related restrictions have been lifted, however, the government has asserted that people should continue following COVID-appropriate behaviour at public places.

As per the new guidelines issued by the DDMA, all schools in Delhi will do away with the hybrid model of classes and will resume physical classes fully for all classes starting from April 1. Meanwhile, the night curfew imposed in the national capital has also been lifted from Monday. Night curfew in Delhi starts from 11 pm and continues till 5 am in the morning. The DDMA has also reduced the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the restrictions were lifted as the COVID-19 situation had improved and people were facing hardships due to the curbs. Emphasis was also laid during the meeting, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, on following the precautions as well as vaccinations.

"Delhi Disaster Management Authority withdraws all restrictions as the situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch," Kejriwal tweeted.





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan