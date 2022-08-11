Delhi COVID Restrictions: Face Masks Made Mandatory Again As Cases Rise; Rs 500 Fine For Violators

Delhi has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few days/ Photo: ANI

Amid a consistent spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Thursday made the use of face masks compulsory in public places. In its order, it said that violators would have to pay a fine of Rs 500 if they are caught without face masks.

The Delhi government, however, said that the fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

Delhi has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. On Wednesday, it reported 2,146 new cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent. Besides, it also reported eight fatalities, which is the highest in nearly 180 days. The national capital had on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.

A day earlier, Delhi had reported 2,495 new cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities. It saw 1,372 infections and six deaths on Sunday as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21. However, the government did not release the daily health bulletin on Monday.

As per the data available at the official website of the Union Health Ministry, Delhi currently has 8,205 active COVID-19 cases while more than 19.40 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. Meanwhile, the city-state has reported 26,351 deaths to the infection so far.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also noted that cases are rising in the national capital, but stressed that there was no need to panic as most of the new infections were mild in nature.

"COVID cases are rising in the city. We are keeping a watch on it and whatever steps needed will be taken. But most cases are mild and there is no need for panic," Kejriwal said during a programme ahead of Independence Day, as reported by news agency IANS.