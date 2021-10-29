New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday eased the restrictions in the national capital, allowing Chhath Puja celebrations to take place at designated sites except on the banks of Yamuna river.

"The celebration of Chhath Pooja during the month of November shall be allowed only at designated sites outside containment zones with requisite permission from the district magistrate. No site shall be designated on the bank of river Yamuna," it said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The DDMA also said that cinema halls, movie theatres and multiplexes can reopen in the national capital with 100 per cent capacity. Besides that, the DDMA also increased the maximum number of people attending weddings, marriages and last rites from 100 to 200.

All authorised weekly markets have also been allowed by the DDMA to reopen in the city.

However, it would be compulsory for people to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms and standard operating protocols (SOPs) issued by the state government and the Union Health Ministry to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new guidelines, the DDMA said, will come into effect from the intervening night of October 31 and November 1.

A complete lockdown was imposed in Delhi in April after India got hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the city-state has been withdrawing the restrictions amid a consistent decline in COVID-19 cases.

Currently, Delhi has a little over 300 active COVID-19 cases while more than 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, the death toll in the city-state has crossed the grim mark of 25,000, as per the data available at the official website of the Union Health Ministry.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma