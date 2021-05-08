Delhi Lockdown News: According to a report, Arvind Kejriwal is expected to extend the lockdown to break the chain of infection in the city-state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the continuous spike in coronavirus cases across the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is expected to extend the lockdown in the city-state till May 17.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Kejriwal is expected to extend the lockdown to break the chain of infection in the city-state. The Delhi Chief Minister is expected to announce this soon. Kejriwal had imposed a lockdown in Delhi on April 19 which was extended on April 25. On May 1, the AAP supremo once again extended the lockdown by another week in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases.

The calls to extend the lockdown have once again increased in Delhi with the traders' associations writing a letter to Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to increase the restrictions. Earlier, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had urged Kejriwal to impose the lockdown till May 15 in the city-state.

Kejriwal urges Centre to open vaccination drive for children

Chief Minister Kejriwal on Saturday also appealed to the central government to open the vaccination drive for children below the age of 18 years. His request comes after several studies indicated that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will likely affect more children in the country.

"We're especially worried about children because they can't be vaccinated now. I appeal to experts and the central government to bring vaccines for children as soon as possible. We have 5 to 6 days of vaccine left in Delhi, vaccination is going on in full swing," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Delhi reports 332 deaths, over 17,000 COVID-19 cases

Delhi, meanwhile, reported 332 deaths and 17,364 new infections on Saturday, pushing its toll and total caseload to 19,071 and 13.10 lakh respectively. According to the state health department, the positivity rate stands at 23.34 per cent while over 12.03 lakh people have recovered from the infection.

The Delhi health department, in its daily updates, also said that only 2,451 hospital beds for coronavirus patients are vacant out of the 22,289 in the city, adding that 49,865 patients are in home isolation.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma