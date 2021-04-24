Delhi COVID-19 Crisis: The migrant workers who are registered under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will be able to receive the amount of Rs 5,000 as an ex-gratia.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Arvind Kejriwal led government will provide Rs 5,000 as an ex-gratia to the registered construction workers in Delhi to help them in the pandemic. The migrant workers who are registered under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will be able to receive the amount of Rs 5,000 as an ex-gratia. In this, over 2 lakh migrant workers will be able to apply for this scheme. Apart from this, the Delhi government has also installed food distribution centres in Delhi to help the needy.

A committee has also been set up in the national capital to cater the needs of the construction workers. In this, the committee is making sure about the availability of food, water, clothing, medication, shelter and other essential needs of the workers.

How to apply for the ex-gratia scheme for migrant workers?

Step 1: You need to visit the official website of Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare board i.e. web.delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/doit_dbcwwb/DBCWWB/Home/Registration.

Step 2: Now, you will be able to see the option of online registration and renewal of the construction workers data through the e-district portal. Click on the website link -- https://edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in/

Step 3: After clicking on this link, you will be redirected to the page of the district portal.

Step 4: Now, click on the option of a new user.

Step 5: Now, you need to fill the registration form in which you need to fill in the asked details like Aadhaar ID or Voter ID, then you need to enter the ID number.

Step 6: Once done, you will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number and you are done with the process of registering yourself for an ex-gratia scheme.

Here are some important guidelines for online registration:

*A valid Mobile No. is mandatory for online registration.

*Any wrong information will lead to the cancellation of registration.

*After registration, access code and password will be sent at the mobile no. provided in the registration form. The registration needs to be completed within 72 hours by providing the access code and password at the e-District Delhi website otherwise registration will not be completed and citizen will be required to provide the registration details again.

*In case you do not have an Aadhaar No. or Voter ID Card, please apply at any of the counters at Tehsil/Sub-Division Office.

A helpline will also be set up by the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare board. In this, all the workers who have registered with their mobile phone will receive SMS and a helpline number will be given to them. Action will be taken by the committee based on the complaint of the migrant workers.

The order also states that prompt action will be taken if there is any distress call regarding the non-provision of food and other essential needs.

