New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: COVID-19 cases have stabilised in Delhi and the possibility of infections is coming down, health minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. He also assured that if cases come down in the next two-three days, restrictions will be lifted in the national capital.

While sharing that the city is likely to see around 25,000 cases on Wednesday, the health minister underlined that positivity rate cannot determine whether the cases have peaked or not.

"Hospitalisation rate has stabilised and cases have plateaued. There are still several beds vacant," he said.

Comparing the scenario with Mumbai, the minister said the cases have started declining there and the same situation is likely to happen here.

He also assured that if cases come down in the next two-three days, restrictions will be lifted.

Meanwhile, Delhi is under yellow alert of the state government's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for COVID-19. Under this level of COVID restrictions, schools, colleges, and non-essential services like cinema halls, and malls are shut down in the city. A night curfew has also been enforced in the city from 10 pm to 5 am alongside a weekend curfew starting Friday 10 pm. Only essential services like hospitals, grocery shops, medical stores, etc will be allowed to function during the curfew timings.

The national capital had reported 23 fatalities on Tuesday. It has already recorded 93 fatalities in the first 11 days of the month. Further, it had logged 54 fatalities in the last five months -- nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August. In July, the virus had claimed 76 lives in the national capital.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha