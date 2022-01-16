New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that the government is conducting three times more COVID-19 testing than required by the Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines and informed that the city is likely to report nearly 17,000 new COVID-19 cases today. He also said if so happens, they will review the covid situation in coming 3-4 days to ease curbs.

Jain while addressing the press said, "2,600 beds are occupied at the moment. Almost 13,000 beds are vacant in the hospitals of Delhi. In comparison with the day before yesterday, the number of cases yesterday were lesser. There should be nearly 17,000 cases based on the data that we are compiling. We are conducting 3 times more tests than required by the ICMR guidelines."

About 17,000 COVID cases expected today with case positivity also expected to decline; cases declining for the 3rd consecutive day if we see yesterday's numbers. About 67,000 tests were done yesterday: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain pic.twitter.com/yyO1pGw2h8 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

“Restrictions by the Delhi government has impacted the spread of COVID-19. We will monitor the situation for three to four days before reviewing the curbs,” Delhi’s health minister said.

When asked about the number of COVID-19 testing in the entire city, the Health Minister said that nearly 60,000 to 1 lakh tests are being conducted every day for the past month.

"There were about 67,000 tests conducted yesterday. I want to make it clear that less testing does not mean less number of cases. Mild, asymptomatic, or high-risk contact cases, everyone gets tested. Nearly 60,000 to 1 lakh tests are being conducted on a daily basis for the past one month," he said.

The Health Minister further informed that the admissions in the hospitals are stagnant and expected that the positivity rate will start declining with time.

"When the admissions in the hospitals are stagnant, the positivity will start declining with time. The positivity rate will reduce with time as patients admitted to hospitals are stagnant. Most of the deaths were due to comorbidities," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a dip in new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Saturday with 20,718 fresh infections cases being reported in the national capital at a positivity rate of 30.64 percent which is the highest after May 1 last year.

Posted By: Ashita Singh