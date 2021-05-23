Delhi COVID Tally: As per the state health department, Delhi's death toll stands at 23,202 with a fatality rate of 1.64 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Sunday continued to see a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases after the city-state recorded 1,649 fresh infections, lowest single-day spike since March 30, with a positivity rate of 2.42 per cent. During the period, the state health deparment said, Delhi reported 189 deaths and 5,158 recoveries that pushed the recovery rate to 96.41 per cent.

As per the state health department, Delhi's death toll stands at 23,202 with a fatality rate of 1.64 per cent while the total caseload in the national capital is 14.16 lakh out of 27,610 are active cases.

This comes hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown in the national capital till May 31, saying the process of unlocking will start in a "phased manner" after June 1 if cases continue to decline.

"If the current downward trend in number of cases sustains in next one week and people follow precautions against COVID with strict discipline as they have done so far, we will start the process of unlock from May 31," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Delhi Chief Minister further said that his government is in talks with the Centre and other stakeholders to expand the vaccination drive to avoid a third wave of the pandemic. He, however, said that the inoculation drive for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years has been stopped due to vaccine shortage.

"We are preparing to vaccinate everyone at the earliest. We are talking to the Centre and the vaccine companies. I am myself talking to vaccine companies, foreign and Indian ones, about how to vaccinate maximum people. We are ready to spend any amount of budget to get the vaccines for Delhi people," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, Delhi, which is one of the worst-hit cities in India, has been witnessing a decline in its daily COVID-19 cases. Delhi had recorded 3,846 COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths on Wednesday, 3,231 cases and 233 deaths on Thursday, and 3,009 cases and 252 deaths on Friday. On Saturday, it had recorded 2,260 cases and 182 deaths.

