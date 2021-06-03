Delhi COVID-19 Tally: This is for the first time in over two months that Delhi has reported less than 500 new COVID-19 cases. The city-state had reported 425 new positives on March 16 this year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Thursday reported 487 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.61 per cent that pushed its total caseload to 14.27 lakh. This is for the first time in over two months that Delhi has reported less than 500 new COVID-19 cases. The city-state had reported 425 new positives on March 16 while the tally was recorded at 536 on the very next day.

During the same period, Delhi also reported 45 deaths, pushing the toll to 24,447 with a fatality rate of 1.71 per cent. Meanwhile, Delhi's recovery rate has improved to 97.67 per cent as 1,058 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13.94 lakh.

Delhi had started witnessing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases after the country got hit by the second wave of the pandemic, following which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal imposed a complete lockdown in the national capital.

However, with a decline in new cases and deaths over the last several days, Kejriwal is withdrawing the restrictions in a "phased manner". Last week, he had allowed constructions activities and industrial units to reopen in the city but had cautioned people, asking them to follow all necessary COVID-19 norms.

"After facing so many problems, we have gained control over the 2nd wave somehow. This doesn't mean the fight has ended. The situation is under control for now. In the last 24 hours, the positivity rate stood at around 1.5 per cent," the Delhi Chief Minister had said.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 623 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 62 more deaths, while the positivity rate was below one per cent. The city had reported 648 fresh COVID-19 cases and 86 more fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate was 0.99 per cent. On Sunday, 946 new cases and 78 more deaths were reported in the national capital.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma