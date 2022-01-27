New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday asserted that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is in control and said that Delhi will report less than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases today while the positivity rate will also come down below the existing 10 per cent. Delhi has been witnessing a decline in new COVID-19 since last week after a sudden spurt in daily cases led by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Satyendar Jain's assertions came on the day when a key meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), to review the COVID situation in Delhi and decide on the relaxation of restrictions in the national capital, is underway. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is chairing the meeting being held virtually in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is participating.

Meanwhile, the government is also likely to take a call on the reopening of schools from February depending on the vaccination status of students by the end of this month. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, on Wednesday said that the closure of schools has hampered children's lives and confined them to one room. He said that a generation of children will be left behind if do not open schools now.

"In the past two years, school children's lives have been confined to their rooms. Instead of going to schools and spending time in playgrounds, all their activities now take place only on mobile phones," said Sisodia.

The Delhi government had on Friday proposed lifting the weekend curfew and ending the odd-even scheme for opening shops in view of the pandemic situation but Lieutenant Governor Baijal suggested maintaining the status quo on the restrictions till the situation improved further. The LG office, however, had approved the government's proposal to allow private offices to function with 50 per cent staff strength.

Traders in many parts of the city have also been protesting against the restrictions and demanded the curbs be lifted, including those imposed on shops selling non-essential items being permitted to open on alternate days based on an odd-even system.

The weekend curfew is implemented at 10 pm on Friday and continues till Monday at 5 am. The decision to impose a weekend curfew was taken by the DDMA on January 1 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city. The DDMA had also imposed other restrictions including the closure of all private offices dealing with non-essential services. A night curfew during weekdays is already in place from 10 pm to 5 am.

