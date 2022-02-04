Private offices, restaurants, spas and gyms must have their servicepersons vaccinated against COVID-19 | PTI image

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi government on Friday announced relief in COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital. The new set of rules that announced the reopening of schools, gyms and spas in the city-state came into place after a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The night curfew timings too have been reduced. The night curfew will begin from 11 PM instead of 10 PM in Delhi.

What all is allowed to resume/reopen in Delhi:

- The coaching institutes can reopen while adhering to the COVID-appropriate behaviour.

- Private offices can now function with 100 per cent attendance.

- Gyms can reopen with certain restrictions.

- Restaurants can operate till 11 PM.

- Spas too can reopen from Monday, February 7.

- Single drivers in cars to be not fined from wearing masks.

What is not allowed?

In all the services that have resumed or reopened in the national capital, the vaccination of service providers is mandatory. In this, unvaccinated teachers are not allowed to attend classes. Private offices, restaurants, spas and gyms must have their servicepersons vaccinated against COVID-19.

On January 27, DDMA lifted the weekend curfew and odd-even restrictions in marketplaces, while also allowing cinema halls, restaurants and bars to reopen with a 50 per cent cap on seating.

Delhi on Thursday reported 2,668 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.3 per cent. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,38,647 and the death toll climbed to 25,932.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma