Delhi COVID Restrictions: Kejriwal, while addressing a virtual press conference, said that Delhi is seeing the fourth wave of COVID-19 with "exponentially" high cases but said that the situation is under control.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed concerns over the spike in coronavirus cases across the national capital but ruled out the possibility of imposing a lockdown in the city-state.

Kejriwal, while addressing a virtual press conference, said that Delhi is seeing the fourth wave of COVID-19 with "exponentially" high cases but said that the situation is under control, adding that the state government will focus on the mantra of "testing, tracking and isolating".

"In the last few days, COVID19 cases in Delhi have been rising. 3,583 new cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. This rise in cases now is the fourth wave. We are taking all possible measures, there is no need to worry," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Delhi Chief Minister urged people to take all necessary COVID-19 precautions. He also appealed to them to get vaccinated as soon as possible as it is the only way to stop the spread of the infection.

"We are focusing on the COVID-19 vaccination. 71,000 vaccinations were done in Delhi yesterday," ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

Delhi had reported more than 2,700 coronavirus cases on Thursday after which Kejriwal had decided to hold a high-level meet with state health minister Satyendar Jain and other department officials to discuss the situation in the national capital.

On Thursday, the Kejriwal government had also announced that all schools -- private and government -- will stay closed till further notice amid a spike in cases. It had said that CM Kejriwal has given orders to maintain strict vigilance and take all necessary steps to control the spread of COVID-19.

The Kejriwal government has also increased the contact tracing and said that 80,000 tests will be conducted in Delhi. It has also increased the number of beds in ICUs and normal wards of 33 private hospitals to provide necessary treatment to COVID patients in the city-state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma