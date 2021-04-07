The Delhi High Court, while dismissing all petitions against the imposition of challans on people for not wearing a mask while they're alone in private cars, said that 'even if the car is occupied by one person, it is a public space'.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid an alarming resurgence in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday made the wearing of face masks mandatory even if the person is travelling alone in a private vehicle in the city. The court observed that a mask works as 'Suraksha Kavach' and helps in reducing the transmission of the deadly pathogen.

Delhi High Court's Justice Prathiba M Singh, while dismissing all four petitions against the Delhi government's decision to impose challans for not wearing a mask while driving a private vehicle alone, said that 'even if the car is occupied by one person, it is a public space'.

"Even if you are alone in the car, why object to wearing a mask? It is for your own safety," the judge said, adding, "The pandemic crisis has increased. Whether a person is vaccinated or not, they should wear masks."

The HC emphasised the need to wear masks when around with senior citizens and people with comorbidities. It further said that masks should be worn even when a person is vaccinated. The court cited the observation of several experts, doctors and researchers that emphasises the need to wear masks.

The Union Health Ministry had told the High Court that there was no rule that a lone driver had to wear a mask. But every state had the right to make its own rules and enforce them, the ministry had said.

This comes a day after the Delhi government imposed a night curfew in the city from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30. The fresh directive from the Delhi High Court came as the national capital recorded 5,100 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest since November 27 last year when the city reported 5,482 cases in a day. Seventeen more fatalities due to the infection took the death toll to 11,113.

Delhi had reported 3,548 cases and 15 deaths on Monday, and 4,033 cases and 21 deaths on Sunday. The city had recorded 3,567 coronavirus cases on Saturday and 3,594 cases on Friday. The number of active cases rose to 17,332 on Tuesday from 14,589 a day before.

