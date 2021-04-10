Delhi COVID Restrictions: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo also urged the central government to end the bar on age limit for coronavirus vaccination to ramp up the inoculation drive in the national capital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday ruled out the possibility of imposing another lockdown in the national capital amid fears over the second wave of coronavirus pandemic but asserted that stricter curbs can be imposed in the city-state to control the deadly pathogen. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo also urged the central government to end the bar on age limit for coronavirus vaccination to ramp up the inoculation drive in the national capital.

"If we have enough doses and age bar is removed, we can vaccinate people within 2 to 3 months in Delhi. Currently, we've vaccine for 7 to 10 days. We need to remove age criteria and scale up vaccination. There'll be no lockdown. New restrictions will be imposed soon," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government has imposed fresh curbs, including a night curfew, in the city-state in wake of the rising coronavirus cases. On Friday, Kejriwal also announced that all schools and educational institutions in the national capital will stay shut till further orders as cases have been rising.

He also urged people across Delhi to take all necessary precautions and wear masks and practice social distancing to break the chain of the transmission.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday reported more than 8,500 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day surge since November 11 last year. Meanwhile, 39 fatalities were reported on Friday, taking the death toll to 11,196.

However, the Delhi Health Department said that positivity rate in the national capital has reduced to 7.79 per cent, adding that the city-state has over 26,600 active coronavirus cases. It also said that more than 6.68 lakh patients have recovered from the virus, taking Delhi's recovery rate to 96.46 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma